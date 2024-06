Crews are out in downtown Tulsa this week shooting video for the new season of Tulsa King. The show is still looking for locals to act as extras.

By: News On 6

Crews plan to be in town until Friday to get various shots of the city. Paramount+ has not revealed when the second season will be released. The show is still looking for locals to act as extras.

You can apply online at OKFilmMusic.org