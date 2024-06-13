Man In Custody Accused Of Fleeing Traffic Stop, Crashing In Tulsa Identified

The man accused of leading Tulsa County deputies on a pursuit Wednesday evening has been identified.

By: News On 6

-

The man accused of leading Tulsa County deputies on a pursuit Wednesday evening has been identified.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said James Pennington, 48, was pulled over just before 7:30 p.m. when a deputy observed him driving erratically on eastbound I-44 near Harvard Ave.

TCSO said Pennington pulled over initially but drove off once the deputy exited his vehicle.

Pennington drove to 51st Street, ran a red light at Yale Avenue where he crashed into another vehicle, authorities say.

TCSO said he ran from the crash into nearby LaFortune Park, where bystanders tackled him and restrained him.

Deputies arrested Pennington, who had outstanding warrants prior to the brief pursuit. Empty beer cans were also found in his vehicle, TCSO said.

He is in custody accused of DUI, felony eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and transporting an open container, TCSO said.

The woman he crashed into was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, her condition was not released.

Image Provided By: TCSO

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.