Early Voting Underway In Oklahoma Ahead Of Primary Elections

Primary elections for federal, state, and county candidates are scheduled for next Tuesday, June 18. But people can vote early starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 13.

By: News On 6

Early voting begins Thursday, June 13 ahead of next week's primary elections.

Early voting runs from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. June 13 and June 14. Then on Saturday, June 15, early voting is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tulsa County residents can vote early at the election board in downtown Tulsa or at Hardesty Regional library near 91st and Memorial.

In order to participate in this primary election, you have to be a registered voter of that party.

Democrat elections are open this year, meaning both democrat and independents can vote.

Republicans and Libertarian parties are keeping their primaries closed, meaning you have to be a member of that party to vote for those candidates.

For election day on Tuesday, June 18, you'll need to vote at your polling place. You can find that by visiting the OK Voter Portal on the state election board website.