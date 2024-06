The Muscogee Nation broke ground on a new Casino and Hotel in Eufaula, costing almost $70 million.

By: News On 6

The tribe said it will be 78,000 square feet and more than 20,000 of that will be a casino floor with 500 new gaming machines.

There will also be a three-story, 46-room hotel and full-service restaurant.

It's expected to open around Fall 2025.