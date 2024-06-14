Suspect Accused Of Kidnapping Tulsa Teenager Arrested In New York

A suspect accused of traveling to Tulsa from New York to meet a 15-year-old girl is now in custody, authorities say.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department said the suspect, who was not identified, was arrested at the LaGuardia Airport after taking the girl by plane to New York City on Wednesday.

TPD said officers were called to a home in Tulsa on Wednesday for a missing person report. The woman said her daughter had not been seen or heard from since 9:30 a.m. that day.

An investigation determined the girl had met a 25-year-old suspect online and had been communicating for several months. TPD said the suspect received nude photos and videos of the 15-year-old.

Detectives said the suspect took a bus to Tulsa, met the victim, then kidnapped her and flew back to NYC on Wednesday.

Authorities in New York worked with Tulsa Police and placed the suspect in custody at the airport Thursday morning.

The victim is in protective custody and will be reunited with her family.

Tulsa Police said they're working with federal partners for charges on the case, so the suspect can not be identified yet.

