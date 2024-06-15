Man Accused Of Murders In Maryland, El Salvador Arrested By Authorities In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez is accused of killing a 37-year-old Maryland woman and assaulting a 9-year-old girl and her mother in a Los Angeles home invasion.

Authorities in Tulsa arrested a man accused of multiple crimes including a Maryland murder on Friday.

Police said Hernandez is also wanted for murder in El Salvador.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office (HSCO) in Maryland confirmed Hernandez, 23, was arrested and accused of killing Rachel Morin, a mother of five.

Hernandez was arrested while sitting "casually" at a bar near 21st and Garnett after the FBI notified TPD that he was in the area.

TPD Detectives, patrol officers and the FBI all responded to the bar and arrested Hernandez, who they said initially lied about his identity and knowledge of the crimes he is accused of.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail and is awaiting extradition, TPD said.

HCSO said Morin was killed while walking down a trail in Bel Air, Maryland, around 6 p.m. on August 5, 2023. Authorities said that volunteers recovered her body in a drainage culvert the next day.

TPD said authorities believe Hernandez was hiding adjacent to a trail where she was walking before he attacked and killed her. He then fled Maryland.

He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape, HCSO said.

"We are proud of our Tulsa Police Officers for putting an end to Hernandez's violent attacks on innocent people," Tulsa Police said in a release.