Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum To Join Saint Francis Health System After Leaving Office

G.T. Bynum, the mayor of Tulsa since 2016, is set to join the Saint Francis Health System as the vice president of community and government affairs after his term ends this year.

By: News On 6

On Saturday, Saint Francis Health System President and CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson announced the hiring.

"G.T. Bynum has been a visionary leader for the City of Tulsa, and we are proud to add him to the Saint Francis team," Dr. Robertson said in a media release. "I was able to work closely with Mayor Bynum following the 2022 tragedy at the Natalie Building, and I found him to be a smart, compassionate leader who allows strategy and data to drive the best decisions available."





Saint Francis said the outgoing mayor will oversee community and government affairs, joining the team after leaving office in December.

Mayor Bynum said he loves the Saint Francis Health System and the work it provides the community.

"I love Saint Francis Health System - the team, the mission, the culture of excellence instilled by the Warren family and healthcare leaders in our community for 64 years," Mayor Bynum said. "I love working in service to heroes who save lives and am so grateful I can use what I've learned from a quarter century in public service to the benefit of the Saint Francis Health System."





Before his run as mayor, Bynum was on the Tulsa City Council for eight years. He was reelected in 2020.