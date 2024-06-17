'Opportunity Of A Lifetime': Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum To Join Saint Francis Health System After Leaving Office

G.T. Bynum, the mayor of Tulsa since 2016, is set to join the Saint Francis Health System as the vice president of community and government affairs after his term ends this year.

-

Mayor G.T. Bynum stepped into the lobby of Saint Francis on Monday as a future employee.

He's joining the health system as Vice President of Community and Government Affairs.

"For me, this is the opportunity of a lifetime," Mayor Bynum said.

He said he'll start immediately after leaving office.

"I'm just eager to get to work here. I want to finish strong as Mayor. I don't want to sit around ready to work, I want to get to work the day after our new mayor is sworn in," Mayor Bynum said.

The Saint Francis Health System has 11,000 employees, but until now has not had anyone in the role created for Bynum, according to hospital CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson.

Bynum said through the pandemic and other tragedies he was impressed by how the Saint Francis staff responded.

That and his own Catholic education and faith, he said, made accepting the job an easy decision.

"I feel like everything I've done in my life has prepared me to serve this institution," Mayor Bynum said.

Mayor Bynum, by his count, has 167 days left in office and said he still has plenty he wants to do at City Hall.

He considers the Saint Francis job the next step in public service, building on what he brings from 16 years in local government.

The next mayor won't be picked by voters until late August.

Mayor Bynum has pledged to work with whoever is elected to make a smooth transition.

---

Original story below...

---

G.T. Bynum, the mayor of Tulsa since 2016, is set to join the Saint Francis Health System as the vice president of community and government affairs after his term ends this year.

On Saturday, Saint Francis Health System President and CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson announced the hiring.

"G.T. Bynum has been a visionary leader for the City of Tulsa, and we are proud to add him to the Saint Francis team," Dr. Robertson said in a media release. "I was able to work closely with Mayor Bynum following the 2022 tragedy at the Natalie Building, and I found him to be a smart, compassionate leader who allows strategy and data to drive the best decisions available."





Saint Francis said the outgoing mayor will oversee community and government affairs, joining the team after leaving office in December.

Mayor Bynum said he loves the Saint Francis Health System and the work it provides the community.

"I love Saint Francis Health System - the team, the mission, the culture of excellence instilled by the Warren family and healthcare leaders in our community for 64 years," Mayor Bynum said. "I love working in service to heroes who save lives and am so grateful I can use what I've learned from a quarter century in public service to the benefit of the Saint Francis Health System."





Before his run as mayor, Bynum was on the Tulsa City Council for eight years. He was reelected in 2020.