Tips For Keeping Kids Safe While Having Fun This Summer
Summer is here and keeping our little ones safe should be our top priority. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined News On 6 at 9 to talk about summer safety.
Tuesday, June 18th 2024, 9:11 am
News On 6
- Common Injuries for kids during the school break often involve Bicycles, Swimming Pools, Trampolines, and playground equipment.
- Dr. Cyrus Recommended the following tips to help keep kids safe while they have fun.
- Preventing Sunburns by using 30 SPF sunscreen. Be sure to re-apply from time to time.
- Do Regular Bicycle checkups and wear helmets. Be an Example to your kids.
- Stay Hydrated and try to limit the amount of time in the heat. Take some breaks in the shade.
- When playing in your near water be sure to supervise kids.
- Pay close attention to children’s activities. Teach children how to be safe and avoid injuries
- Research and explain good fireworks awareness.