Tulsa Police Officer Arrested, Accused Of DUI

A Tulsa Police Officer is out on bond after being arrested for DUI while off duty.

Body camera video shows Bixby Police arresting Officer Derrick Alexander after they say he was driving on the rim of one of his tires, throwing sparks. Alexander is a 30-year veteran of TPD.

The arrest report for Alexander says his rim was scraping the ground so hard it was gouging the pavement. Police say he was stumbling, slurring his words, and smelled like alcohol.

The video shows Bixby Police pulling over Alexander in a neighborhood near 131st and Memorial late Monday night. Police say Alexander's car was missing a rear tire, and the front of the car was badly damaged.

Officer: “Hello. Will you do me a favor and step out of the vehicle for me please?"

Officer: "Turn around and look at me, partner. How much have you had to drink tonight? You can't what?"

Alexander: "I can't tell you."

Officer: "You can't tell me?"

Alexander: "Two drinks."

Officer: "Two drinks? When?"

Officer: "The reason I stopped you is you are missing some tires, bud."

The arrest report says the Bixby officer heard a loud scraping sound, saw Alexander driving and when the officer pulled Alexander over, Alexander started to get out of the car. The report says Alexander told police he had two drinks and he declined to do a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer.

Officer: "I don't know him but he is TPD. He was rolling on rims. Looks like he might have hit something."

Officer: "His bumper is all messed up, and he's missing two tires. Chances are he just went off the road because there's a lot of dirt underneath the vehicle."

Police tracked the scrape marks in the pavement and found Alexander's tire several blocks away.

Tulsa Police recently posted about Alexander on Facebook saying Alexander has dedicated his career to mentoring and coaching kids.

Alexander is a school resource officer for the Gilcrease division and a volunteer football coach for Monroe Demonstration School.

Tulsa Police say they can't comment about the arrest but say there is now an internal investigation.