2 Found Dead At Sequoyah County Business; Suspect Identified

A double homicide is under investigation in Sequoyah County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The CBS affiliate in Arkansas reported two people were found dead at a propane between Sallisaw and Gans along Highway 64 on Tuesday night.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the LaFerry's Propane business, SCSO said. Morrilton Police said they got a message Tuesday night that 50-year-old Stacy Drake stole a vehicle from the scene of this double homicide and drove it to a hotel in Arkansas.

Police said they searched the hotel but couldn't find Drake. They're not sure if he was picked up by someone else or ran away. Police said they believe Drake has a gun, is armed and dangerous, and is wanted for three homicides in Oklahoma involving two separate carjackings.

Investigators say Drake is wanted in connection to three murders in Oklahoma and is from Birmingham Alabama. Investigators say Drake is also wanted for another homicide in Alabama.

It's not clear how the two victims found dead at LaFerry's Propane were killed. That's still part of the investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.

