By: News On 6

What is the best thing you can do for your child? Our next guest says the answer is play!

Kendra Morgan is a child development specialist and the founder of Building All Children. She joined us to share more about a special place called BUILDville.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Building All Children and BUILDville.