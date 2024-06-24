New Details About Criminal History Of Man Accused Of 4 Murders

We are learning more about that man who prosecutors say was at the center of a nationwide manhunt last week. Stacy Drake is accused of murdering three people in Oklahoma and another person in Alabama.

News On 6 is learning more about that man who prosecutors say was at the center of a nationwide manhunt last week. Stacy Drake is accused of murdering three people in Oklahoma and another person in Alabama.

Drake is now in the Sequoyah County jail charged with murdering two employees at a propane business in Gans, near Sallisaw, then stealing their car and fleeing to Arkansas.

Drake is accused of murdering four people in the last five weeks, and in every case, investigators say Drake killed them, then stole the victim’s car.

Drake has been transferred to the Sequoya County jail after he was arrested in Morrilton, Arkansas, last Thursday following the two-day manhunt. Investigators say Drake shot and killed Tara Underwood and Taylor Sharp last Tuesday at LaFerry’s Propane. They say Drake stole Underwood's car and fled to Arkansas, where they say he was caught on camera at a motel there. Drake was later arrested in a wooded area about 50 miles from Little Rock.

Investigators say Drake has been on a violent crime spree that started in Tuscaloosa, Alabama -- spanning more than 700 miles. Tuscaloosa investigators say on May 14th, Drake killed Russell Andrews at an alcoholic's anonymous facility; then they say Drake stole the victim’s car, and the car was caught on camera near the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line hours later.

El Reno police say on June 14th, Phillip Emerson was found dead at his home, and police say they identified Drake as the suspect. They say Drake stole Emerson’s truck and drove 180 miles to the Sallisaw area, where they say he killed Underwood and Sharp days later.

Records show Drake was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in 2010 for carjacking a man at gunpoint in Alabama and then leading police on a chase. Drake was resentenced in 2017, and his sentence was reduced to 11 years, which is why he was released from prison recently. Records show Drake was also convicted of aggravated assault in 2003 in Arizona.

Records show Drake also has a warrant out of Texas County in Oklahoma for a 2010 robbery in Guymon.

Drake is due in court this week to face his murder charges.