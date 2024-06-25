Tulsa Drillers Reveal Tess Maune Bobblehead For Tulsa Noodlers Games This Summer

Brianna Root with the Drillers joined us Tuesday morning to share more about what's in store for that weekend, and reveal one giveaway in honor of News On 6 Anchor Tess Maune's love for noodling.

The Tulsa Drillers are gearing up to take on their alternate identity later this season. For the first two days in August, the Drillers will go by the Tulsa Noodlers.

Brianna Root with the Drillers joined us Tuesday morning to share more about what's in store for that weekend and reveal one giveaway in honor of News On 6 Anchor Tess Maune's love for noodling. The Drillers will briefly rebrand to the Noodlers for its games on August 1 and August 2nd. The first 500 people to enter the game on August 2nd will get a free Tess Maune bobblehead.
