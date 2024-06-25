'It's The Hardest Thing': Mother Grieves Loss Of Son After Deadly Shooting

Monica Pool said Jeremy Crowder, known to many as “JJ,” was always his mom's "sunshine." That sunshine went dark when the 23-year-old was shot in the head on June 9 in Tulsa.

Monica Pool was there when Jeremy Crowder took his last breath, and now, the man who police say shot him has been charged with murder.

Pool said Crowder, known to many as “JJ,” was always his mom's "sunshine." That sunshine went dark when the 23-year-old was shot in the head on June 9 in Tulsa.

"A stupid fight and I cannot bring my child back,” said Pool.

Police said Crowder was outside a house party in Tulsa when he got into a fight with a man, and the man's brother, Aiden Perez, shot him.

Pool spent two weeks by her son's side while he was on life support.

"Everything slowly shut down on its own, and I laid my head on his chest until his last heartbeat,” said Pool. “And it's the hardest thing.”

Pool said three days after Crowder was shot, his brother, Kota, drowned in California.

"I miss my babies so much,” said Pool.

Loved ones said Crowder was doing his best to support his girlfriend and their 1-year-old son, and they have another baby on the way.

"Wanting to be better, that's what he wanted, and he saw a path to it,” said Pete Beeghly, a family friend.

The family's losses have brought them closer.

"It seems like we're all working in one union, and it took all this tragedy for us to come together, and it's very unfortunate,” said Shay Mitchell, Crowder’s aunt.

Pool said nothing will bring her son back, but she wants justice for him and a better life for his babies.

"That's all we can do one day at a time and watch our kids close,” said Pool. “You've got to watch your kids close."

The family is asking for prayers and donations to help with planning two celebrations of life. Click here for the family’s GoFundMe.