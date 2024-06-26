'It Should Be Safe To Travel On Our Roads': Tulsa City Councilor Steps In To Help Bixby

The City of Bixby is still in court fighting with Tulsa County to determine who should maintain certain roads on the border of city limits. Now, the City of Tulsa is stepping in to help with some of the roads in question, thanks to City Councilor Phil Lakin.

"I think it's just those where we share a common boundary where Tulsa's on one side of the road and Bixby is on the other." said Lakin.

The Councilman found out about the issue after people in his district started complaining about potholes and disrepair on some roads near his district.

"It's bigger than a pothole; you can't even call it a pothole; the white line is not even there anymore," said Lakin, referring to one of the roads in question.

When Lakin started digging into who could help fix the issues, he realized the ownership of the roads was tied up in court.

So, he asked if the City of Tulsa could step in to make sure drivers are safe.

"In the meantime, because nobody owns the roadway, then nobody's maintaining the roadway."

The interlocal agreement between Tulsa and Bixby will last one year and only address concerns that are urgent safety issues.

"I'm ultra concerned about the safety of Tulsans; that's my job, but I'm equally as concerned about people who live in Bixby or anywhere else using that roadway."

Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie doesn't know when the courts will rule on the issue.