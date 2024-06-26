The Porch: Award-Winning Local Musician Talks About Music's Impact On Her Life

An award-winning, local musician with 20 years in the music scene said singing has helped her immensely with her mental health. Christine drops by to talk about her music.

An award-winning, local musician with 20 years in the music scene said singing has helped her immensely with her mental health.

Christine Jude said she suffers from ADHD, general anxiety disorder, and major depressive disorder and it’s music that brings her a peaceful state of mind.

In 2012, Christine and guitarist Chris Brown did a show at Los Cabos in Jenks. Twelve years later, the duo returns to the same spot to play a show on Thursday night, June 27.

Christine drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about her music.

Upcoming shows include -

Los Cabos Jenks June 27

Elephant Run Tulsa August 16

Toby’s Oklahoma City August 17