Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

By: News On 6

Noodling season is on and that means folks are catching some big catfish!

This is Derek Cole holding up the 56 pound flathead he grabbed in a Green Country lake this week.

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media. | CLICK HERE for her Facebook page.