Tulsa Blues Singer Performs On Six In The Morning

An award-winning, local musician with 20 years in the music scene said singing has helped her immensely with her mental health. Christine Jude stopped by to perform on Six In The Morning.

Thursday, June 27th 2024, 9:06 am

By: News On 6


JENKS, Okla. -

An award-winning, local musician with 20 years in the music scene said singing has helped her immensely with her mental health.

Christine Jude said she suffers from ADHD, general anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder and it’s music that brings her a peaceful state of mind.

In 2012, Christine and guitarist Chris Brown did a show at Los Cabos in Jenks. Twelve years later, the duo returns to the same spot to play a show Thursday night, June 27.

Christine drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to perform.

Upcoming shows include -

Los Cabos Jenks June 27

Elephant Run Tulsa August 16

Toby’s Oklahoma City August 17
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2024

June 24th, 2024

June 11th, 2024

May 14th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024