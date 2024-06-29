Beryl Strengthens Into Category 1 Hurricane In The Atlantic As It Bears Down On Caribbean

Beryl strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday as it churned toward the southeast Caribbean, with forecasters warning it was expected to strengthen into a dangerous major hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday or early Monday.

By: CBS News

A major hurricane is considered a Category 3 or higher, with winds of at least 111 mph. At the moment, Beryl is a Category 1 hurricane.

A hurricane warning was issued for Barbados, and a hurricane watch was in effect for St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while a tropical storm watch was issued for Martinique, Dominica and Tobago. Hurricane watches were in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while a tropical storm watch was issued for Martinique, Dominica and Tobago.

"It's astonishing to see a forecast for a major hurricane in June anywhere in the Atlantic, let alone this far east in the deep tropics. #Beryl organizing in a hurry over the warmest waters ever recorded for late June," Florida-based hurricane expert Michael Lowry posted on social media.

Beryl is the second named storm in what is predicted to be a busy hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic. Last week, Tropical Storm Alberto brought torrential flooding to portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. It was responsible for at least four deaths in the Mexican states of Nuevo Leon and Veracruz.

Beryl's center is forecast to pass about 26 miles south of Barbados, said Sabu Best, director of the island's meteorological service's director.

On Saturday, Beryl was located about 720 miles east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was moving west at 22 mph.

"Rapid strengthening is now forecast," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Atmospheric science researcher Tomer Burg noted that Beryl was just a tropical depression with 35 mph winds on Friday.

"This means that according to preliminary data, Beryl already met rapid intensification criteria before even becoming a hurricane," he wrote on X.

Warm waters are fueling Beryl, with ocean heat content in the deep Atlantic the highest on record for this time of year, according to Brian McNoldy, University of Miami tropical meteorology researcher.

Beryl also is the strongest June tropical storm on record that far east in the tropical Atlantic, according to Klotzbach.

"We need to be ready," Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said in a public address late Friday. "You and I know when these things happen, it is better to plan for the worst and pray for the best."

She noted that thousands of people are in Barbados for the Twenty20 World Cup cricket final, with India beating South Africa on Saturday in the capital of Bridgetown. It is considered cricket's biggest event.

Some fans, like Shashank Musku, a 33-year-old physician who lives in Pittsburgh, were rushing to change their flights to leave before the storm.

Musku has never experienced a hurricane: "I don't plan on being in one, either."

He and his wife, who were rooting for India, found out about Beryl thanks to a taxi driver who mentioned the storm.