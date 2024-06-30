OHP Pursuit With 17-Year-Old Driver Ends With Crash In Rogers County

A chase with a teenage driver ended with a rollover crash in Rogers County on Saturday, authorities say.

By: News On 6

-

A chase with a teenage driver ended with a rollover crash in Rogers County on Saturday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened around 6 p.m. on Route 66 in Catoosa.

OHP said troopers were chasing a 17-year-old Tulsa driver. They're accused of driving under the influence with five passengers inside his truck.

Troopers performed a pit maneuver, causing the teen's truck to roll and land on its side.

The driver and some of those passengers went to the hospital and were treated and released.

The trooper involved in the chase was not hurt.

Refresh this page for updates.