​Tulsa Community Pool Closed And Asking For Help After Storm Damage

The Forest Creek Pool near 81st and Harvard is closed after a large oak tree landed on the pool house during last Wednesday's storms.

A Tulsa community pool is still closed, right in the middle of swimming season, because of last week's storms.

The Forest Creek Pool near 81st and Harvard is not funded by its neighborhood homeowners association or the City of Tulsa. It has memberships and is also open to the public.

The pool’s front fence is knocked down, and the pool house, including the women’s bathroom, is damaged.

Volunteers are working with insurance and asking for donations to get the pool open in time for July 4th. Debris and caution tape surround the pool after last Wednesday's storms. 70 mph winds uprooted a large oak tree, and it landed on the pool house.

"It's pretty sad because this building has taken a lot of beatings, but it's been able to stand for a lot,” said

Leanne Smith, who is on the board that manages the pool.

Smith said with the pool closed, 166 families cannot enjoy their summers there, and nine lifeguards are not getting a paycheck. Smith said there is progress.

"We've just gone ahead and started on all the demo and reconstruction just to help move this along,” said Smith. “City of Tulsa has allowed us to open under modifications with one bathroom, so we're happy about that."

Barbara Ann Abel lives outside the neighborhood and has a pool membership.

She said the Forest Creek Pool is a big part of her family's life.

“Our 4-year-old was so sad,” said Abel. “He woke up, and he said, 'Mama, are we going to the pool today?'"

Volunteers like Scottie Lawrence said the pool has been here 50 years and relies on pool memberships, concession sales and donations.

"We need a minimum of $9,000 to get this back open,” said Lawrence. “$5,000 of our deductible, another $4,000 to cover those pumps that have gone out and some other miscellaneous repairs. Before we even opened this year, we incurred $20,000 in just repairs that come with this, so we've been hit pretty hard this year."

People who use the pool hope the community will be generous.

"We love this place, and we just want it to get back open," Abel said.

If you'd like to donate, there is information on the Forest Creek Pool website (https://www.forestcreekpool.com/donations) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ForestCreekPool/).

That is also where volunteers will update everyone on when the pool will reopen.



