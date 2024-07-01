Where And When You Can Use Fireworks Across Green Country

People are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day, and that typically includes fireworks. Every city has a different rule when it comes to shooting them off for the Fourth of July.

Different cities around Green Country say they want people to have a fun Fourth of July, but it's about being safe and responsible with fireworks.

The holiday may look and sound a little bit different inside Claremore City limits this year.

"We'd hate to survive an EF-3 tornado and then burn half the county down because of the storm debris," said city manager John Feary.

Typically, you're allowed to shoot off fireworks in Claremore, but Feary says because of the tornado debris, it's not safe this year.

Fireworks can still be sold in town, and it'll be allowed next year.

He says it's just not worth the bad things that could happen.

"It's not going to be a pile at one house; it will be blocks that could potentially go up, and it doesn't matter how proactive someone is on safety; it's a firework you don't know where it's going to go," he said.

Shooting off fireworks is not allowed in Owasso, but you can use sparklers or fireworks that are stationary and don't make noise.

In Jenks, you're not allowed to shoot off any fireworks without a permit, and between noon and 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th.

Over in Broken Arrow, you don't have to have a permit, but it's only allowed on July 3rd and 4th from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"If you do try and shoot off fireworks after 11 p.m. You can get fined, and those fines double," said Ethan Hutchins with Broken Arrow Police.

Hutchins says you can have a safe and fun holiday, all while following the rules and respecting your neighbor.

"Let's just work together to have a great holiday, a fun holiday, and let's celebrate in a positive way," he said.

Fireworks are not allowed in Tulsa.

In Sand Springs, you must have a permit and can only shoot off fireworks on July 3rd from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4th from 11 a.m. To 11 p.m.

In Bixby, you can shoot off fireworks if you have a permit. The permitted days are July 3rd through the 6th from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.