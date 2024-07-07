'I Will Never Look At Fourth Of July The Same': Tulsa Woman Grieves Loss Of Husband, Son In Keystone Lake Drowning

A Tulsa woman is grieving after her son and husband drowned during their family Fourth of July celebrations at Keystone Lake.

"These are all the kids, just missing two, there's Jamarious," said Kenisha Richardson looking through old family photos.

"I can go back to the day that we took the pictures and how Jamarius was being goofy and playing around. Him and his dad, they were always goof," she said.

The photos help her family remember the good times, but now they also bring pain, "he was [...] I'm sorry [....] he was a great kid," Kenisha said thinking about her 14-year-old son, Jamarious.

Kenisha and her family went swimming at a new spot on the lake, Appalachia Bay, on the Fourth of July.

"I was just telling him let's go back up because we don't know how deep it's going to get," she said.

Kenisha was swimming with her husband Nathaniel when she lost her glasses before hearing Jamarious.

"I didn't see him no more, so I'm trying to stay above water or whatever to swim and then I hear my son saying, 'help me, momma help me, and I couldn't help him because I was drowning myself," Kenisha said.

Nathaniel swam towards Jamarious, but they both went under the water.

"I would have never gone to that lake if I knew something like this was going to happen, never. I wish we had just gone to the lake that we knew," Kenisha says looking back.

Although she knew she couldn't change the past, Kenisha wished she could have told tell Nathaniel and Jamarious she loves them, just one more time, "I would tell them I love them. I love them so much. I miss them and I'm so sorry that this happened, so sorry," she said.

Kenisha said she thinks she would have drowned in the lake too if it wasn't for a stranger who pulled her and her other children to shore. She said she's thankful for that person for trying to save Nathaniel and Jamarious too.