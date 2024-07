Janiqua Cooper admitted to leaving the scene of an injury crash and driving without a license.

By: News On 6

A woman is sentenced to four-year probation after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run crash.

Police said she hit a man with her SUV in January and kept driving, then side-swiped another vehicle and drove off.

Cooper's daughter later called police.