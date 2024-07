Pryor Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's son in the neck while the boy was lying in bed.

By: News On 6

Officers arrested Mark Robinson for domestic assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

They said the boy is expected to recover.

It happened at the Green Country mobile home park and officers said it appears the attack was unprovoked.