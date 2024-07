A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash in Osage County.

By: News On 6

-

A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash in Osage County around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the driver has been identified as Cale Turner from Sand Springs.

Troopers say Turner crashed into a ditch just outside of Sand Springs.

Authorities say Turner died in the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.