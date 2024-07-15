TPD Special Operations Team Provides Extra Security At Republican National Convention

25 members of the Tulsa Police Special Response Team are working at the Republican National Convention as extra security.

The state of Wisconsin and Milwaukee city leaders requested from departments across the country.

The officers from Tulsa are specially trained for crowd control. The department will be reimbursed for sending officers to Milwaukee, but it is not at the expense of the City of Tulsa. The commander of the TPD Special Operations Team said that the team tries to plan for every scenario they can think of, but it is extremely difficult to have a plan for every single outcome.

Captain Mike Eckert said that TPD has assisted the Secret Service for many events. They base their security plans on the types of venues and number of people involved and then decide what resources will be needed to ensure everyone's safety.

"You can't prepare for everything, but you be as creative as you can to think of as many different things that could happen as possible, sometimes you can't think of all of them," Captain Mike Eckert said.

Captain Eckert said in events, similar to the assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday, the Secret Service is responsible for the area close to the candidate while local law enforcement concentrates on the areas further away.