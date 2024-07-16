Come Meet the News On 6 Weather Team On Saturday, July 27!

Tuesday, July 16th 2024, 3:39 pm
Meet the News On 6 weather team in person!
Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and the Oklahoma Weather Experts will be at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday, July 27th from 10 a.m. to noon for a meet & greet.
Stop by and say hi to the News On 6 weather team and check out our storm tracking trucks.
It all takes place at Bob Mills Furniture at 71st & Garnett in Tulsa. We can't wait to see you there!
July 16th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024