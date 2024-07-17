The Porch: Silent Dinners Create Space For Deaf & Hard Of Hearing Community

For about 30 years Susan Nelson and Diana Emerson have been hosting an event called Silent Dinner every month. The monthly event provides a space for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community to gather and socialize. Currently, 60 to 125 people regularly attend 'Silent Dinner' and communicate in sign language. The venue rotates between the Woodland Hills Mall food court, Mother Road Market, and Incredible Pizza.

By: News On 6

For about 30 years Susan Nelson and Diana Emerson have been hosting an event called Silent Dinner every month. The monthly event provides a space for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community to gather and socialize. Currently, 60 to 125 people regularly attend Silent Dinner and communicate in sign language. The venue rotates between the Woodland Hills Mall food court, Mother Road Market, and Incredible Pizza.

Organizers Nelson, Director of Deaf & Hard Hearing Services, and Emerson, Community Resource Coordinator joined us at the Arca Continental Southwest Coco-Cola Beverages Porch to talk about an upcoming Silent Dinner Event and the significance of the event to the deaf & hard of hearing community.

So Diana what is Silent Dinner?

It is a relaxed, informal gathering where people can socialize in American Sign Language. Despite the name, you don't have to eat!

What inspired Silent Dinner?

More than 30 years ago, a deaf coworker mentioned attending a silent dinner in another state. I took that idea and set up the first Silent Dinner here in Tulsa, and have been scheduling them monthly ever since.

Why are Silent Dinners important?

Silent dinners are more than just a social. Imagine you lived in France… every day you are surrounded by people who speak French, at work, at restaurants, at the doctor’s office. You would live for 'English Dinner Night.' Silent Dinners are where Deaf individuals can have full, easy conversations and interact with others who understand their experience. It is also an important training ground for future interpreters and signers.

How can members of the community learn more about this event?

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services - Tulsa Center Our website has the 2024 schedule posted, on the left bottom of the Deaf/HH Dept page. You are also welcome to call me at my direct number, 918-794-4525 with questions, and we can email a flyer if desired.

How can other support the deaf or hard-of-hearing community?

Be willing to provide communication accessibility, wherever you might be. If you work at a medical facility, a job training center, or a funeral home… deaf people do everything hearing people do, and they need sign language interpreters or other accommodations to make that possible. Consider learning sign language, the more people in the community know a bit, the more open the world becomes for those who communicate with ASL.

For more information on dates, times and locations check out the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services Tulsa website here or the Silent Dinner event Facebook page here.

The next Silent Dinner is Thursday, July 25th at 6 p.m. at Woodland Hills Mall Food Court.















