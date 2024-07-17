Muskogee Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Injured

Muskogee Police say a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in a neighborhood near West Okmulgee Avenue and South Junction Street. Officers are still looking for the person who fired the shots.

By: News On 6

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Reon D. Bell.

Police are working to piece together what led up to the shooting. A neighbor who was outside at the time says he heard arguing and then several shots being fired.

The neighbor says he was working on his truck around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when he was approached by a man who asked for cigarettes. The neighbor says a car then pulled up with two people inside who confronted the man.

“Next thing you know, they were arguing, then shots rang out,” said the neighbor. “I had to get out of the way myself. [A] bullet skipped and hit my house.”

The neighbor says the bullet shattered glass on his front porch, and hit the house where he and four others live.

Police say it is unclear if the victims and shooter knew each other.

“It’s our third homicide this year,” said Officer Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police. “It’s not something that we deal with on a regular basis.”

Investigators are asking anyone who saw or heard something to make a report.