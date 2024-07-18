'Will Never Forget Where I Came From': J.D. Vance Delivers First Speech As VP Nominee At RNC Day 3

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance made his national debut Wednesday night at the third night of the Republican National Convention, tying his own personal life story made famous in "Hillbilly Elegy" to a call for the "Make America Great Again" agenda.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance made his national debut Wednesday night at the third night of the Republican National Convention, tying his own personal life story made famous in "Hillbilly Elegy" to a call for the "Make America Great Again" agenda.

"To the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and every corner of our nation," Vance said. "I promise you this: I will never forget where I came from."

Vance called out his grandmother, who he referred to as "Mamaw," and his troubled mother, Beverly, who struggled with drug addiction in his early life and who he said was in attendance and "10 years sober."

Vance highlighted some of the policies President Biden and other Democrats supported in Washington, saying that the result was that "in small towns like mine in Ohio, or next door in Pennsylvania, or in Michigan and other states across our country, jobs were sent overseas and children were sent to war."

Vance's keynote speech set a different tone than the rest of the speeches on Wednesday, which focused heavily on immigration. The night had a broad theme of foreign policy, although most of the speakers used the platform to call for stricter immigration laws.

The Republican National Convention is occurring amid one of the most dramatic weeks in politics in history. President Biden continues to face calls to step aside for the Democratic nomination in May, with Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Adam Schiff of California — a close ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — becoming the most prominent member of the Senate to call for Mr. Biden to step aside.

Additionally, both campaigns are reeling after Saturday's assassination attempt of Trump. A bullet grazed his ear — described by Eric Trump as a "flesh wound" — and a sniper took out the gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man. The shooter's motive remains unclear days after the shooting. A bystander was also killed, and two other people who were shot are now in stable condition after being critical for days.

Trump made his first public appearance since the assassination attempt on Monday, the first night of the RNC, and he attended Tuesday and Wednesday as well. His son, Donald Trump Jr., and 17-year-old granddaughter Kai also spoke Wednesday.

What's on today's agenda at the RNC?

Each day of the convention features a theme that plays off of Trump's "Make America Great Again" tagline. Wednesday's theme is "Make America Strong Once Again."

The theme is a nod to foreign policy and the U.S. position on the world stage. From the southern border to the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the stance toward the Israel-Hamas war, the day is set to focus on criticism of the Biden administration's handling of national security and how "America will once again be strong" under Trump.

The first official session of the day gets underway at 5:45 CT, or 6:45 ET. For a detailed schedule of events around Milwaukee, see the RNC's master calendar on their website.

Who's speaking?

Though a detailed, daily schedule of the speakers has yet to be released, Vance, the freshly selected vice presidential nominee, will have the opportunity to introduce himself to the party.

Among the speakers remaining this week are some of Trump's family members, including his two older sons, along with his son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Tucker Carlson is also slated to speak.

Delegates will also hear from a top contender for Trump's vice presidential pick who wasn't selected, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Trump himself is set to speak on Thursday, when he will formally accept the nomination.

How to watch the 2024 RNC with cable

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during the four days. Find your local CBS station here.

How to watch the 2024 RNC without cable

CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night's keynote speeches, and can also be viewed on your mobile or streaming device.