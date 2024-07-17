Tulsa Traffic Advisories: What You Need to Know

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced several traffic advisories for Tulsa, Oklahoma, including lane closures and surface repairs affecting major highways and intersections.

By: News On 6

Here's what you need to know:

SH-51/BA Expressway

Closure Dates: Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: The left lanes of SH-51 between I-44 and US-169 will be closed for barrier wall inspections.

US-75 at SH-67 in Glenpool

Closure Date: Thursday, July 18 Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: North and southbound US-75 will be reduced to one lane. On- and off-ramps will close intermittently for surface repairs.

SH-67 at Lewis Ave. near Glenpool

Closure Date: Thursday, July 18 Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details: Westbound SH-67 will be reduced to one lane for surface repairs.

I-244 Ramps to US-75

Closure Dates: Daily through Friday, July 19 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: Westbound I-244 ramp to northbound US-75 closed Eastbound I-244 ramp to southbound US-75 closed

I-244 Near US-75

Closure Duration: Through summer Details: Eastbound I-244 will be reduced to one lane at the US-75 junction for bridge rehabilitation.





Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Projects

I-44/Turner Turnpike

Closure Duration: Through summer Details: Shoulder closures between mm 201-203 near Heyburn for widening to six lanes. Narrow lanes and reduced speed limits are expected.

Ongoing Highway Construction Projects

I-244 at I-44 and US-75

Project Duration: Through spring 2025 Details: Eastbound I-244 closed at I-44 and US-75 split I-244 reduced to two lanes between US-75 and the Arkansas River bridge Westbound I-244/southbound US-75 off-ramp to 23rd St. closed Westbound I-244/southbound US-75 on-ramp from Southwest Blvd. closed

I-244 to SH-11

Closure Duration: Through late 2024 Details: Eastbound I-244/US-412 ramp to westbound SH-11 closed for bridge rehabilitation. Detour via Mingo Rd.

US-75 Off-Ramp to 7th St.

Closure Duration: Through summer 2024 Details: Northbound US-75 off-ramp to 7th St. closed for bridge rehabilitation.

US-412 at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs

Closure Duration: Through February 2025 Details: US-412 reduced to two lanes at 81st W. Ave. for bridge rehabilitation.

33rd W. Ave. at I-44

Project Duration: Through summer 2024 Details: Street widening project with current impacts including the closure of westbound I-44 off- and on-ramps and 33rd W. Ave. between 51st St. and Skelly Dr.

SH-97 in Sand Springs

Project Duration: Through spring 2025 Details: SH-97 pavement reconstruction with two lanes maintained during peak hours. Center turn lanes at US-412 closed.

SH-97 at 81st St. in Sapulpa

Project Duration: Through summer 2024 Details: SH-97 narrowed to one lane in each direction. Center median at 81st St. closed through early August.

SH-51 at Muskogee Turnpike in Broken Arrow

Project Duration: Through summer 2024 Details: Westbound SH-51 narrowed to two lanes at SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike junction for bridge replacement. Eastbound SH-51 lanes shifted through the work zone.

SH-51 and 91st St. in Broken Arrow

Project Duration: Through fall 2024 Details: Speed limit reduction in place for intersection improvement project.



