Tulsa Traffic Advisories: What You Need to Know
Wednesday, July 17th 2024, 3:52 pm
News On 6
TULSA, Okla. -
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced several traffic advisories for Tulsa, Oklahoma, including lane closures and surface repairs affecting major highways and intersections.
Here's what you need to know:
SH-51/BA Expressway
- Closure Dates: Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Details: The left lanes of SH-51 between I-44 and US-169 will be closed for barrier wall inspections.
US-75 at SH-67 in Glenpool
- Closure Date: Thursday, July 18
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Details: North and southbound US-75 will be reduced to one lane. On- and off-ramps will close intermittently for surface repairs.
SH-67 at Lewis Ave. near Glenpool
- Closure Date: Thursday, July 18
- Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Details: Westbound SH-67 will be reduced to one lane for surface repairs.
I-244 Ramps to US-75
- Closure Dates: Daily through Friday, July 19
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Details:
- Westbound I-244 ramp to northbound US-75 closed
- Eastbound I-244 ramp to southbound US-75 closed
I-244 Near US-75
- Closure Duration: Through summer
- Details: Eastbound I-244 will be reduced to one lane at the US-75 junction for bridge rehabilitation.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Projects
I-44/Turner Turnpike
- Closure Duration: Through summer
- Details: Shoulder closures between mm 201-203 near Heyburn for widening to six lanes. Narrow lanes and reduced speed limits are expected.
Ongoing Highway Construction Projects
I-244 at I-44 and US-75
- Project Duration: Through spring 2025
- Details:
- Eastbound I-244 closed at I-44 and US-75 split
- I-244 reduced to two lanes between US-75 and the Arkansas River bridge
- Westbound I-244/southbound US-75 off-ramp to 23rd St. closed
- Westbound I-244/southbound US-75 on-ramp from Southwest Blvd. closed
I-244 to SH-11
- Closure Duration: Through late 2024
- Details: Eastbound I-244/US-412 ramp to westbound SH-11 closed for bridge rehabilitation. Detour via Mingo Rd.
US-75 Off-Ramp to 7th St.
- Closure Duration: Through summer 2024
- Details: Northbound US-75 off-ramp to 7th St. closed for bridge rehabilitation.
US-412 at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs
- Closure Duration: Through February 2025
- Details: US-412 reduced to two lanes at 81st W. Ave. for bridge rehabilitation.
33rd W. Ave. at I-44
- Project Duration: Through summer 2024
- Details: Street widening project with current impacts including the closure of westbound I-44 off- and on-ramps and 33rd W. Ave. between 51st St. and Skelly Dr.
SH-97 in Sand Springs
- Project Duration: Through spring 2025
- Details: SH-97 pavement reconstruction with two lanes maintained during peak hours. Center turn lanes at US-412 closed.
SH-97 at 81st St. in Sapulpa
- Project Duration: Through summer 2024
- Details: SH-97 narrowed to one lane in each direction. Center median at 81st St. closed through early August.
SH-51 at Muskogee Turnpike in Broken Arrow
- Project Duration: Through summer 2024
- Details: Westbound SH-51 narrowed to two lanes at SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike junction for bridge replacement. Eastbound SH-51 lanes shifted through the work zone.
SH-51 and 91st St. in Broken Arrow
- Project Duration: Through fall 2024
- Details: Speed limit reduction in place for intersection improvement project.