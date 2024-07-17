Sapulpa Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly 4th Of July Shooting

A man accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old man in Sapulpa on the Fourth of July is now in custody, police say.

By: News On 6

A man accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old man in Sapulpa on the Fourth of July is now in custody, police say.

Sapulpa Police said Bogi Maxwell is in custody accused of killing Brandon Terrell Smith near 420 N. Johannes Street around 4 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found Smith unresponsive with a gunshot wound, where he was pronounced dead.

The arrest affidavit said detectives spoke with neighbors who said the victim was speaking with a man next to a black car with the trunk open around 2 p.m. the same day.

That neighbor told detectives he left and came back around 2:42 p.m. and Smith was lying on the ground and the car was gone. The affidavit said the neighbor didn't know he was dead at that time.

A witness's son told detectives he heard a "pop" sound that was similar to a gunshot around 2:30 p.m.

Then, police searched Smith's home and cell phone, which had a text conversation with an unsaved number that agreed to meet with Smith at 2 p.m. The affidavit said investigators identified the number as Maxwell's.

Maxwell was eventually arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.