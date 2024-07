Danny Stutsman on the Sooners moving to the SEC and the rivalry with Texas.

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma senior linebacker Danny Stutsman has seen a lot in his time as a member of the Sooners. From a defense that gave up over 30 points per game in 2021, to a resurgence last year to and a 10 win season. Watch the leader of the OU defense at SEC Media Days as he prepares for his final season in the crimson and cream.