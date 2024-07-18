New Twisters Movie Showing In Theaters

The new Twisters movie is in theaters across the country. Several of the film's actors say they enjoyed their time in Oklahoma and are excited for the people in the state to see the movie.

By: News On 6

The new Twisters movie is in theaters across the country.

The movie takes place in Oklahoma and much of it was filmed here.

Several of the film's actors say they enjoyed their time in Oklahoma and are excited for the people in the state to see the movie.

Twisters premiered earlier this week at the Harkins Theater in Oklahoma City but is now available to the general public.

The film stars were out on the red carpet; they say the movie is all about Oklahoma.

"This is the movie was made in Oklahoma for a reason. It’s about the people of Oklahoma," said Glen Powell. "It's set here in this beautiful place where weather events are just extreme, and the way people feel about the weather and the way that people the community, the sense of community here. We were so taken care of by the people of Oklahoma, so we just always wanted to come back here and premiere this thing here, so we were excited."

There are also some Oklahomans in the film, including one of News On 6’s storm trackers, Sequoyah Quinton.

Glen Powell says he learned a lot from real storm trackers while out on set.

"When we were shooting this movie, all the background artists on the movie were real storm chasers. So they're bringing their vehicles, and sometimes they would bail mid-shoot to go chase storms. It was funny. But I think what you realize is that you sort of know the cowboy adrenaline aspect of a storm chaser, but I didn't realize is the intelligence and the science behind all of it," Powell said.

And while on break from filming, much of the cast got to explore the Sooner State.

Daisy Edgar-Jones says she enjoyed the culture here.

"I went line dancing a lot, which, you know, being from London, I haven't done much of that, and that was so much fun. I'm trying to bring that back to London, and I know there's some clubs, so I'm going to try and join them. "

Twisters is not considered a sequel to the original 1996 film but a stand-alone movie.

It's expected to be a big hit at the box office.