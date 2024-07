The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working a deadly crash at I-44 near 193rd East Avenue.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working a deadly crash at I-44 near 193rd East Avenue.

Troopers say a person on a motorcycle and a person in a truck crashed Thursday night.

Troopers had the eastbound lane blocked during the investigation, but the highway is now back open.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.