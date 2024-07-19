Tulsa County Alternative Court Starts Prison Re-Entry Court, Has First Graduation Ceremony

The Department of Justice says Oklahoma ranks in the top five in the nation for the highest number of people in prison. The Tulsa County Alternative Court wants to change that. It now has a prison re-entry court that hopes to give prisoners a second chance at life.

The first two people graduated from the program on Thursday.

Christopher Carter and Rachel Barnett say they doubted themselves because of their past mistakes but say they worked really hard and believe they now have a bright future.

Tulsa County Courtroom 605 was filled with families, friends, and mentors who gave several standing ovations for two people who pushed themselves to be better people.

"I did a lot of therapy, you know, talking, trying to reconsiderate myself, whatever, into society. I did a lot of drug tests to make sure you're sober," Carter said.

"I was still going to therapy," said Barnett. "I was attending group therapy, individual, I was mentoring other ladies."

Christopher Carter and Rachel Barnett were both serving prison time when a judge gave them early release to be a part of Tulsa County's prison re-entry court.

"Not only did we take a chance on them, they took a chance on us. They could have said I don't really know that I want to do this; maybe I should just continue to serve my time, but they were willing to trust us when people don't generally trust the justice system. And they were willing to be open-minded and to open up themselves emotionally to a team of people who were saying we're here to help you, and a lot of times, you know, we as humans aren't prepared to do that, but they trusted us to do that," said Tulsa Alternative Courts Program Director Ericka Jeffords.

Barnett says when she heard she'd been picked for the program, she wanted to make the most out of her opportunity.

"Once I was notified they were going to take my case and release me from prison, I was like, I just have to be able to give all I can to somebody that's believing in me that doesn't even know me," said Barnett.

Carter says having people believe in him, means the world to him. He was offered food, housing, a car and gas, and he's learned so much. Now, he's focused on two things.

"I plan on being a great father, that's my 100 percent main goal, and I plan on helping people in this program, and you know, maybe people still incarcerated if allowed. That's my goal," said Carter.

The Tulsa County Alternative Court believes many people deserve second chances.

"Second chances make a difference in our community. People go to prison for reasons, but that doesn't mean that's the end of their story, and programs like this support individuals to be better," said Jeffords.

There are currently 22 people going through the Tulsa County Prison Re-entry court, and two more will graduate next month.