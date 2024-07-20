‘They Love Doing It’: Bartlesville Sisters Heading To World Championships In Indonesia For MMA Fighting

Two Bartlesville sisters are heading to the world championships for Mixed Martial Arts fighting this December in Indonesia. Ten-year-old Alaina Stout and nine-year-old Jasmine Stout are hoping to take home the gold.

-

Two Bartlesville sisters are heading to the world championships for Mixed Martial Arts fighting this December in Indonesia.

Ten-year-old Alaina Stout and nine-year-old Jasmine Stout are hoping to take home the gold.

News On 6 first introduced you to Alaina and Jasmine Stout last year when they qualified for the world championships in Greece.

Related: Young Bartlesville Sisters Qualify For MMA World Championships In Greece

They weren’t able to raise enough money to go last year, but they are confident they will this year after qualifying again.

The girls have spent the last year putting in a lot of hard work.

"I've been doing wrestling, kickboxing, MMA, and doing mitts and lifting weights,” said Jasmine Stout.

"Training a lot for going to the Nationals and then hopefully go to Jakarta, Indonesia,” said Alaina Stout.

The Stout sisters are coached by their dad, Houston Stout, who was also an MMA fighter.

“If it was something they were interested in, then I was going to help them with that,” said Houston Stout. “They're all in, they love doing it."

Houston Stout is proud of his girls and says MMA teaches a lot of life lessons.

"Struggling through adversity is something I think every human should be comfortable doing,” said Stout. “There's a lot of adversity in this sport. It's difficult, it teaches perseverance, dedication, even just basics of responsibility."

The girls say they love competing both at home and abroad and enjoy the experiences they are able to have.

"We can travel around the world and see other stuff like cool stuff,” said Alaina Stout. “We can fight in whatever country we are at."

They say they’re grateful to everyone who has supported them during this time, and they’re glad to represent Green Country on the national stage.

"Thank you to the whole town of Bartlesville,” said Jasmine Stout.

"We got some small-town girls right here, born and raised in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, that are out going and traveling the world competing and winning national and international tournaments,” said Houston Stout. “As a fan of the sport, I think that's amazing."

Alaina and Jasmine Stout are set to compete at the world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, starting on December 6th.