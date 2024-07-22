Oklahoma's Congressional Delegation Responds To President Biden Choice To Not Seek Re-Election

News On 6's Alex Cameron is live in Rehoboth Beach to talk about what will happen next after President Biden decided to withdrawal from reelection.

By: News On 6

There was an expectation that President Biden would eventually withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

President Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and there are signs that Democrats will support her. As of now, no prominent Democrats have decided to run against Harris. There is also no indication of who Harris will choose for her running mate.

Oklahoma's Congressional Delegation has shown there support for former President Donald Trump saying, "if President Biden isn't fit to run for office, then he's not fit to remain in office and should resign immediately."