Secret Service Director Faces Fierce Grilling At First Hearing On Trump Shooting

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is testifying Monday before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the security failures that allowed a 20-year-old gunman to open fire on former President Donald Trump and a crowd of his supporters at a rally more than a week ago.

By: CBS News

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced withering criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike in her first testimony about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, with lawmakers furious over her unwillingness to answer questions about the security failures at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cheatle told members of the House Oversight Committee that the attack was the "most significant operational failure" for the Secret Service in decades, and repeatedly said she takes full responsibility for the security lapses. But her promise for accountability did little to quiet the calls for her to resign, and several Democrats on the committee, including ranking member Jamie Raskin of Maryland, joined Republicans in calling for her to step down.

"This relationship is irretrievable at this point and I think that the director has lost the confidence of Congress at a very urgent and tender moment in the history of the country and we need to quickly move beyond this," Raskin said.

Across the heated hearing, Cheatle fielded questions about why Trump was allowed to take the stage at the rally when the shooter, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been deemed suspicious by law enforcement, and defended the number of agents assigned to protect the former president at the campaign event.

She repeatedly cited the FBI's ongoing criminal investigation into the assassination attempt when declining to discuss the specifics of the gunman's actions leading up to the attack.

Cheatle also told lawmakers that she believes she is the "best person to lead the Secret Service at this time," but acknowledged that the agency failed in its mission to protect the nation's leaders.

"We must learn what happened and I will move heaven and earth to ensure an incident like July 13th does not happen again," she said.

