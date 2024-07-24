The Porch: Martha's Task Celebrates 'Christmas In July' To Boost Holiday Sales

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year...so wonderful, many people celebrate it twice. We took a peek at Martha's Task's "Christmas in July" on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

Christmas may be 154 days away, but it is never too early to start holiday shopping.

The ladies of Martha's Task are hard at work making items to deck the halls for Christmas in July.

"We work with low-income women, federal poverty level and below, and we teach them to sew, and they are paid for their training," said Executive Director Laura Walton.

She started the event in 2017 to get more people in the door during what is usually the nonprofit's slowest month of sales.

"It became an annual event for the community and people just loved it," Walton said. "People will come through the door and say Merry Christmas, they will listen to the carols playing, look at the decorations, and then they will shop."

Handmade treasures fill every corner of the store located at 718 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. Holiday-themed aprons, potholders, microwave bowls, tote bags and baby bibs are the top sellers, but there are also pillows, cards, wreaths and sports-themed items.

Each seamstress gets 100% of the price of whatever she sells.

"It is literally the difference between being able to pay for medication that we need, or our children need, or gas in our cars, and big things like being able to buy food," said Martha's Task client and instructor Mary Forehand.

She heard about the nonprofit from a neighbor and took her first class three years ago. At the time, she was recovering from an illness that left her without a job.

"I had just gotten off of life support and was in a coma for a month," Forehand said. "I had gotten the flu and double pneumonia. It was really bad. So, I was really struggling to recover and was not able to work anymore."

Not only did the sewing training program provide her a way to make money, but it also met a personal goal of hers.

"I learned something I have always wanted to do," said Forehand. "I can now sew for my grandchildren and teach them how to sew."

She also teaches other women at Martha's Task the basics of sewing.

"It is honoring to feel like I am giving back to a program that has been so good to me," Forehand said.

The Martha's Task store is open for Christmas in July from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24-25. The public is also welcome to shop every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The nonprofit is always looking for volunteers, too. To learn more, CLICK HERE.