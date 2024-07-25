Full Video: President Biden Delivers Oval Office Address (July 24, 2024)

Wednesday, July 24th 2024, 9:25 pm
President Joe Biden made his first address since his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attack lines Wednesday against his likely new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris at his rally in Charlotte. Harris asked for support from women of color during an address at a historically Black sorority.
Earlier today, thousands of protesters rallied to denounce Israel’s war in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a scathing speech to Congress to defend Israel’s conduct in the war and vowed “total victory” against Hamas.
He condemned American opponents while thousands of protesters rallied within sight of the Capitol building.
