Tulsa Police Arrest Woman For Allegedly Running Prostitution House At Massage Parlor

Tulsa police arrested a woman they say was running a prostitution house out of a massage parlor.

By: News On 6

-

Officers said they found an ad for Joy Spa on a website used for sex ads. When an officer went to the spa near 15th Street and Lewis Avenue to investigate, the officer was solicited for sex.

Police said they talked to an employee who said she works 13 hours a day, every day of the week, and only earns $100 a day, with the rest going to her boss.

Officers said Rongfang Pang owns the business and was arrested for human trafficking and running a prostitution operation.