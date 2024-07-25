Aeroponic Planting: Tulsa County's Initiative To Provide Fresh Produce For Those In Need

A Tulsa County organization dedicated to helping the homeless is using something innovative to help their clients eat healthier foods.

Tulsa County Social Services is using aeroponic planting towers to help grow fresh produce for people who are homeless.

The non-profit serves more than 200 people each year experiencing homelessness and leaders hope this new effort will reduce food insecurity for Tulsans in need.

Aeroponic Planting Towers are vertical and the air is used to help grow produce with water and nutrients. Savannah Crandall with Tulsa County Social Services said the technology offers many benefits. It helps produce grow faster and saves water and space since they don’t need a full garden area. Leaders also said the food grown with this method has a greater source of antioxidants, and higher levels of vitamins C, E, and K.

The facility is growing leafy greens, herbs, and strawberries for clients. The organization partnered with ‘Food on the Move’ which already uses aeroponics to combat food desserts. Crandall said it’s expected to make a big difference.

“We’re going to add them to the meals we serve. Have special events where we’re going to have the kids clip leaves and stuff off there and make their own salad. It’s going to be really exciting,” said Crandall.

All produce is free for the clients. Crandall says in the future they would like to teach people in the community to make smaller versions of aeroponic towers themselves.