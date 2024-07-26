Henryetta Police Identify Suspect In Deadly Stabbing

Henryetta Police say they have identified the suspect in a fatal stabbing that killed two and left a third person hurt on Thursday.

Officers say 21-year-old Brady Jordan Alva Cifuentes is a Guatemalan national and has had contact with ICE in the past.

Police say the stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say everyone involved is from Latin America, and there is a language barrier with both the surviving victim and the suspect.

He says they are still trying to figure out what led up to the stabbing but says in all his years as chief, he's never seen anything like it.

"I've been the chief here for 15 years, and we've never seen a double homicide," said Norman.

Police also found dozens of pounds of marijuana inside the home.

They say Cifuentes is still in the hospital and will be booked into jail for marijuana trafficking, assault, and murder.

Henryetta Police is working with the District 25 Crime Task Force and the FBI on this case.