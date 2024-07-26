Language Barrier Complicates Henryetta Double Homicide Investigation

Henryetta Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were stabbed to death and two others were hurt. Investigators said that a language barrier is making it difficult to gather information from the incident.

Henryetta Police say someone stabbed three people, killing two and leaving a third person hurt.

Police say this happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. They said the person responsible also stabbed themself and was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. Police say everyone involved is from Latin America, and there is a language barrier with both the surviving victim and the suspect.

He says they haven't identified anyone involved yet because of the language barrier. He says they are still trying to figure out what led up to the stabbing, but says in all his years as chief he's never seen anything like it.

"I've been the chief here for 15 years and we've never seen a double homicide," said Norman.

Henryetta Police is now working with the District 25 Crime Task Force and the F-B-I on this case.