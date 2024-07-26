Nowata Co 8-Year-Old Speaks Up After Noticing Boy Struggling In Pool

A Green Country eight-year-old helped save another young boy from a dangerous situation at the pool this week. His mom said she had just talked to her son about the signs of drowning a few days ago.

A Green Country eight-year-old helped save another young boy from a dangerous situation at the pool this week.

His mom said she had just talked to her son about the signs of drowning a few days ago.

The incident didn't happen in Bartlesville, but when the Kiddie Park there found out about it, employees decided to throw the young man a party for his quick thinking.

The city pool in Caney, Kansas, has been Jaxon Berry's cool-down spot this summer.

This week, while standing on the diving board, he noticed a boy in trouble, and spoke up right away to his mom, Megan.

"I just said, 'Uh, he ain't going anywhere. Is he OK? I think he's drowning,'" Jaxon said.

While the lifeguard threw a floating device in the water, Jaxon was already thinking of a rescue plan.

"I was gonna jump in and then grab the edge and then pull him in with my other arm,” Jaxon said.

But Megan told him not to get in the water and said she got the lifeguard’s attention.

"The lifeguard immediately jumped in and got him and brought him to the side and I picked him up and set him on the edge of the pool just to kind of help him breathe a little bit better, but he was okay; he didn't lose consciousness or anything,” Megan said. “He was coughing up some water."

The two said it was a busy day at the pool, and the boy was there for a birthday party.

Now, Jaxon is preparing for his own party after the Kiddie Park in Bartlesville offered Jaxon and ten of his friends free rides and food later this summer.

"I'm shocked; I was not expecting that at all,” Megan said.

"What type of food?” Jaxon asked.

Megan said Jaxon has experience with emergencies. She has a heart condition that causes her to pass out sometimes, and she said Jaxon always stays calm and calls 911 when he needs to.

"He's always had the nickname Super Jax,” Megan said. “And he's definitely my hero, for sure. He's the biggest blessing to me. And he's my favorite person"

Going into third grade, and already helping to give second chances at life.

News On 6 called the city pool in Caney for more information but wasn't able to reach anyone.

Jaxon and his mom did not get the little boy's name or meet his family, so they are not sure where he is or how he's doing now.