Katie Eastman is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has covered historical events like the Boston Marathon bombing. Katie is originally from Maine and landed in Oklahoma after working as a reporter around the country for more than a decade.

By: News On 6

Katie Eastman is the Manager of Storytelling and Chief MMJ at KOTV in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In this unique position she can tell stories herself while mentoring reporters and multimedia journalists.

Before this jump into management, she spent 12 years as a general assignment reporter, shooting, writing and editing stories at stations around the country. She came to Tulsa after working at KUSA in Denver, where she had the privilege of amplifying the voices of Coloradans across the state.

Katie started her career in Des Moines, Iowa where she got a front row seat to the Iowa Caucuses as presidential candidates paraded through town.

In 2013, she was working for the Boston Herald and was running the Boston marathon with a camera when the bombs went off. She spent much of her time there telling the stories of survivors and following them along their journeys of recovery.

Katie has won multiple Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards throughout her career. She was especially proud to win Spectrum News' Albany's first-ever Emmy during her time in upstate New York. In 2023 she was a finalist for the National Press Photographer's Association Reporter of the Year for her work alongside the talented photojournalists at KUSA.

Katie lives in Stillwater with her husband and toddler. They love going on outdoor adventures. Don't hesitate to reach out with a story idea or recommendations for new places to explore in Oklahoma.



