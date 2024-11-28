Latimer County Undersheriff Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Assault And Battery

Latimer County Undersheriff Mark Ward has bonded out of jail after being arrested for alleged domestic assault and battery.

Wednesday, November 27th 2024, 8:54 pm

By: News On 6


The sheriff's office says someone reported an assault to their office last month and the District Attorney asked the OSBI to investigate.

Ward is on administrative leave while the case makes its way through court.
